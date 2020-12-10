Andy Robertson picks a new housemate – Thursday’s sporting social

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 10.

Football

Looks like Andy Robertson has a new housemate!

Which makes it a big couple of days for Trent Alexander-Arnold.

"An extremely proud moment for me." ❤️@TrentAA on captaining the Reds for the first time 🙌 pic.twitter.com/bywGRXDxBX — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 10, 2020

Make the most of your day like Nigel Adkins.

Kyle Walker hailed a job well done by Manchester City.

Jose Mourinho congratulated the UN World Food Programme for winning the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize.

Marcus Rashford continued his good work.

📍Newcastle City Council https://t.co/uDZO1QHJay — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) December 10, 2020 📍North Yorkshire County Council https://t.co/uEo6EpRqkp — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) December 10, 2020 📍Surrey County Council https://t.co/mhPcghZGn0 — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) December 10, 2020

Bruno Fernandes knows Manchester United have fallen short of standards.

Good memories for Didier Drogba.

Carlo Ancelotti paid tribute to Paolo Rossi.

Mi rimane il ricordo della tua simpatia e allegria… Riposa in pace, Paolo pic.twitter.com/xqk3gH0JC3 — Carlo Ancelotti (@MrAncelotti) December 10, 2020

As did Ian Wright.

The Bees were buzzing to have fans back.

Cricket

Wow!

This is so bloody good!!! 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼How good is the Big Bash? 🙌#fieldingfocus https://t.co/aXjgBsDgMq — Glenn Maxwell (@Gmaxi_32) December 10, 2020

Ricky Ponting was excited for the start of the BBL.

Can't wait for the new BBL season. Fascinated to see how the new rules play out, the sense of the unknown and how the captains and coaches react to it. All coming up on @7Cricket #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/MhBDGf9C1v — Ricky Ponting AO (@RickyPonting) December 10, 2020

David Warner as you have never seen him before.

Almost release day for Chris Gayle.

Rob Key couldn’t believe his book sales!

Boxing

Anthony Joshua and Kubrat Pulev stared each other down before their fight on Saturday.

Our paths cross again. pic.twitter.com/JUG1qwXbyq — Anthony Joshua (@anthonyfjoshua) December 10, 2020

Ricky Hatton’s son is heading down the same career path as his father.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eddie Hearn (@eddiehearn) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ricky Hatton MBE (@rickyhitmanhatton) pic.twitter.com/zYO0oZKdmA — Ricky Hatton MBE (@HitmanHatton) December 10, 2020 View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eddie Hearn (@eddiehearn)

But David Haye’s son may not be.

Formula One

George Russell faced a tough decision this morning…

Wasn't sure which shirt to put on today so went with the last one I wore 🤷😂 Max attack this weekend either way. Let’s sign off this mad year on a high 💪 📸 x @MSI_Images pic.twitter.com/2srQBGWmwm — George Russell (@GeorgeRussell63) December 10, 2020

But he was later left needing to dig out his Williams gear.