Defender Dan Butler remains sidelined for Peterborough

Peterborough are set to again be without defender Dan Butler for the Sky Bet League One match against Rochdale.

Left-back Butler has been sidelined by a calf problem since the FA Cup defeat by Chorley, missing the past two games.

Forward Ricky-Jade Jones has stepped up his recovery following surgery on his leg and could feature before Christmas.

Winger Joe Ward, who has been out with a knee problem, is expected to be involved later in the festive period.

Rochdale continue to assess striker Jake Beesley over a return following his head injury.

Beesley was taken to hospital after colliding with Plymouth keeper Michael Cooper during the match on December 1, and was later discharged to start his recovery, which saw him unavailable for last weekend’s home defeat by Lincoln.

Stephen Dooley came into the attack against the Imps and could feature again at London Road if Beesley is not match fit.

Goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu (broken finger) continues his recovery, along with veteran defender Paul McShane, who has been sidelined since mid-October.