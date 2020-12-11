Birmingham expect winger Jeremie Bela to miss Watford clash

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Birmingham are expected to be without Jeremie Bela for the visit of Watford.

The winger pulled out of Wednesday’s 2-1 win at Reading after feeling pain in his thigh during the pre-match warm-up.

Adam Clayton returned to the bench at the Madejski Stadium after spending several weeks out with an ankle injury.

Harlee Dean is banned after being sent off at Reading while George Friend is a doubt.

Craig Cathcart is expected to miss Watford’s trip to St Andrew’s with a hamstring problem but Andre Gray may be fit having previously struggled to shake off his own hamstring injury.

Will Hughes could make his first start of the season after being blighted by injuries this term.

Etienne Capoue is “an option” for the game, according to boss Vladimir Ivic, having missed the 2-0 win over Rotherham on Tuesday.

Glenn Murray is training with the squad again but Isaac Success is not expected back until next month as he edges towards fitness following a ruptured Achilles.