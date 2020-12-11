Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth could ring in changes for Coventry match

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Wycombe have no fresh injury concerns ahead of their Sky Bet Championship clash at home to Coventry.

The Chairboys go into the game inside the relegation zone and without a win since November 4.

Boss Gareth Ainsworth may look to change things up given the hectic fixture list.

Anthony Stewart (knee) missed Wednesday’s defeat at Barnsley while Ainsworth is hoping to call upon returning trio Ryan Tafazolli, Uche Ikpeazu and Curtis Thompson ahead of the festive schedule.

Coventry go into the game with striker Matty Godden still missing because of a foot injury.

He has missed the last seven games for the Sky Blues but could be back sooner than anticipated after his protective boot was removed.

Michael Rose and Marko Marosi are also absent with groin and cheek injuries, respectively.

Julien Dacosta returned to the bench for Tuesday’s draw with Luton and could feature after overcoming an ankle complaint.