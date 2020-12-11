Wigan ready to rely on Lee Evans and Kal Naismith during busy December

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The fit-again duo of Lee Evans and Kal Naismith are expected to play central roles on Wigan’s festive fixture run.

Midfielder Evans and the versatile Naismith have both shaken off recent injuries to return to first-team action.

And now the Latics hope to get the best out of both men, starting with Saturday’s Sky Bet League One clash with Accrington.

Luke Robinson and Christopher Merrie could come into contention to start, having been on the bench in the 1-0 win at Sunderland.

Accrington will have midfielder Sean McConville available again following suspension as they look to extend a seven-game unbeaten league run.

McConville has served out a three-match league ban following a red card during last month’s goalless draw against Lincoln.

Tariq Uwakwe will be assessed after the on-loan Chelsea midfielder, who has been troubled by a knee issue recently, was forced off during the midweek Papa John’s Trophy win over Manchester United Under-21s on Tuesday.

Midfielder Mo Sangare, on loan from Newcastle, continues his recovery from a hamstring problem.