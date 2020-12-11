Rovers return for Darragh Lenihan as Blackburn welcome Norwich

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Blackburn have defender Darragh Lenihan available again for the visit of Norwich in the Sky Bet Championship after serving a one-match suspension.

Forward Ben Brereton is still out but his knee injury is not as bad as feared and he could return before Christmas.

Captain Elliott Bennett (ankle), Lewis Travis and Bradley Dack (both knee) are also making good progress and could soon come into manager Tony Mowbray’s thoughts.

Corry Evans and Joe Rankin-Costello are both longer-term absentees with hamstring injuries.

Norwich are without Ben Gibson (calf) and Przemyslaw Placheta (hamstring) for the trip to Ewood Park.

Todd Cantwell and Kenny McLean could get more action after returning from injury as late substitutes against Nottingham Forest in midweek.

Kieran Dowell and Jordan Hugill are also nearing returns having been unused substitutes on Wednesday.

Michael McGovern is likely to continue in goal but Tim Krul is expected back soon after a thigh injury.