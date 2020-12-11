Nicky Law and Ben Seymour doubtful for Exeter

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Exeter boss Matt Taylor has concerns over Ben Seymour and Nicky Law ahead of the Grecians’ clash with Tranmere.

Seymour complained of a tight hamstring towards the end of the midweek Papa John’s Trophy defeat by Northampton.

And midfielder Law is also racing against time to be fit after jarring his knee early in the same fixture.

Lewis Page and Lewis Ward are both making good progress and could be considered for recalls within the next two weeks.

Tranmere boss Keith Hill has reported no new injury concerns as his side look to bounce back from last week’s defeat by Walsall.

It means Hill has a fully-fit squad to select from, with the exception of long-term injury absentee Stefan Payne.

However Hill may opt to make changes, with Liam Ridehalgh and Kaiyne Woolery among those pushing to figure from the start.

Tranmere go into the game in 10th place, but only three points behind their opponents who are currently fifth.