Crystal Palace waiting on Tyrick Mitchell

Roy Hodgson has no fresh injury concerns for the visit of Tottenham.

Defender Tyrick Mitchell left training early on Friday with a cold but is expected to be fit.

Defender Martin Kelly (calf), goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey (thigh), right-back Nathan Ferguson (knee) and striker Connor Wickham (thigh) remain sidelined.

Tottenham hope to have Serge Aurier back.

The right-back did not play in Thursday’s Europa League win over Royal Antwerp due to a knock, but should be fit at Selhurst Park.

Midfielder Erik Lamela is on the comeback trail after an Achilles injury but is unlikely to be involved.

Crystal Palace provisional squad: Guaita, Van Aanholt, Dann, Cahill, Clyne, Townsend, McArthur, Kouyate, Eze, Ayew, Schlupp, Butland, Ward, Tomkins, Sakho, McCarthy, Batshuayi, Benteke, Henderson, Mitchell, Woods, Milivojevic, Meyer, Zaha.

Tottenham provisional squad: Lloris, Hart, Gazzaniga, Doherty, Aurier, Alderweireld, Dier, Sanchez, Rodon, Tanganga, Davies, Reguilon, Winks, Hojbjerg, Sissoko, Fernandes, Ndombele, Lo Celso, Alli, Bergwijn, Bale, Moura, Son, Kane, Vinicius.