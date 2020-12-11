Kenny Tete and Terence Kongolo closing in on Fulham returns

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Fulham manager Scott Parker will be hoping to welcome back Kenny Tete and Terence Kongolo in the upcoming matches although Sunday’s clash with Liverpool is expected to be too soon.

The duo are on track with their recoveries, with Tete sidelined since September with a calf problem.

Kongolo has also sustained a calf injury while in recovery from a foot issue, but is being eased back into action.

Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain could come into contention for the first time this season after recovering from a knee injury.

Goalkeeper Alisson Becker is set to regain his place after three matches out with a thigh problem.

Forward Diogo Jota (knock) and Kostas Tsimikas (knee) face late fitness tests.

Fulham provisional squad: Areola, Aina, Andersen, Adarabioyo, Decordova-Reid, Anguissa, Reed, Robinson, Loftus-Cheek, Lookman, Cavaleiro, Rodak, Mitrovic, Cairney, Kamara, Ream, Lemina, Bryan.

Liverpool provisional squad: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Matip, Robertson, Keita, Jones, Wijnaldum, Salah, Firmino, Mane, Kelleher, N Williams, Phillips, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Henderson, Minamino, Jota, Origi.