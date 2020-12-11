Danny Ings could return to Southampton starting line-up against Sheffield United

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Southampton have no fresh selection concerns ahead of Sunday’s Premier League match against bottom club Sheffield United.

Forward Danny Ings marked his return off the bench following minor knee surgery with a late penalty to secure a 2-1 win at Brighton on Monday night, and could be drafted back into the starting XI.

Defender Mohammed Salisu was an unused substitute against Brighton as the Ghanaian centre-back closes in on a belated debut following a summer switch from Real Valladolid.

Blades boss Chris Wilder is hoping for a triple injury boost.

Enda Stevens, Ethan Ampadu and Lys Mousset all resumed training this week and provided they come through Saturday’s session unscathed, Wilder will be able to call on them at St Mary’s.

Stevens has missed the last three games with a knee injury while Ampadu, on a season-long loan from Chelsea, has been carrying a hip problem for the last three weeks. Mousset has been limited to just 17 minutes of game time this season having only recently made his return from a toe injury.

Southampton provisional squad: McCarthy, Walker-Peters, Bertrand, Vestergaard, Bednarek, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Djenepo, Armstrong, Adams, Walcott, Forster, Stephens, Salisu, Redmond, Diallo, Long, Ings

Sheffield United provisional squad: Ramsdale, Foderingham, Baldock, Stevens, Egan, Basham, Lowe, Robinson, Bogle, Jagielka, Ampadu, Lundstram, Fleck, Norwood, Berge, Osborn, McBurnie, Sharp, McGoldrick, Burke, Brewster, Mousset.