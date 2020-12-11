Anthony Martial to return and Edinson Cavani could feature in Manchester derby

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Anthony Martial is available and Edinson Cavani could return as Manchester United host rivals Manchester City in the Premier League.

The attacking duo missed Tuesday’s costly Champions League loss at RB Leipzig with “minor niggles”, but manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Martial will “definitely be involved” and Cavani will be assessed after returning to training.

Luke Shaw managed 61 minutes on his return from a hamstring issue in Germany, where David De Gea replaced Dean Henderson in goal after missing last weekend’s win at West Ham through injury. Fred comes back into the fold having been suspended for United’s Champions League decider.

City’s record goalscorer Sergio Aguero is not ready start the derby.

The Argentinian was on target as he returned from a knee injury as a substitute against Marseille in midweek and any action this weekend will again be off the bench.

Midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has recovered from a blow to the ankle but defender Eric Garcia faces a couple of weeks on the sidelines with a knock.

Manchester United provisional squad: De Gea, Henderson, Grant, Wan-Bissaka, Fosu-Mensah, Lindelof, Maguire, Mengi, Tuanzebe, Telles, Shaw, Williams, Fred, Pogba, McTominay, Fernandes, Matic, Van De Beek, Lingard, James, Mata, Cavani, Ighalo, Martial, Rashford.

Manchester City provisional squad: Ederson, Steffen, Walker, Cancelo, Stones, Garcia, Laporte, Ake, Mendy, Gundogan, Rodri, Fernandinho, De Bruyne, Silva, Sterling, Foden, Mahrez, Torres, Aguero, Jesus.