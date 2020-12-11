Devante Cole available for Motherwell’s clash with St Mirren

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Motherwell have Devante Cole back in their squad for the Scottish Premiership encounter with St Mirren.

The forward has trained for two days following a hamstring issue but might have to start on the bench.

Jordan White (calf) remains out while Jake Carroll (Achilles) is working towards a comeback. Charles Dunne (groin), Trevor Carson, Scott Fox and Liam Donnelly (all knee) are also still missing.

St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin has a fully-fit squad to pick from.

The Buddies are eight games unbeaten in all competitions but sit bottom of the table after forfeiting two games over Covid-19 breaches.

Motherwell were one of the beneficiaries of that SPFL disciplinary decision but Saints will hope to gain some revenge when they head to Fir Park.