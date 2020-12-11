Hakeem Odoffin unavailable for Hamilton’s encounter with Hibernian

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Hakeem Odoffin is suspended for Hamilton’s Scottish Premiership clash with Hibernian.

Accies also confirmed this week that striker Marios Ogkmpoe would be out until the new year after suffering a knee injury.

Will Collar (knee), Shaun Want (thigh), David Templeton (groin) and Lewis Smith (hamstring) remain on the sidelines but Charlie Trafford could make his comeback from a foot problem.

Jamie Murphy will be absent for Hibernian.

The on-loan Rangers winger picked up a hamstring injury during last weekend’s win over former side Motherwell.

Kyle Magennis is back after his own hamstring problem while Alex Gogic (knock), Sean Mackie (thigh) and Scott Allan (illness) remain out.