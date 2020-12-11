Ayr hold Raith Rovers to a goalless draw

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Raith Rovers missed the chance to move up to second in the Scottish Championship after a goalless draw at Ayr.

Ethan Ross came closest to breaking the deadlock in the first half when Ayr defender Sam Roscoe cleared his shot off the line in the 34th minute, while Frankie Musonda fired wide for the visitors.

Manny Duku had a goal disallowed in the 54th minute for offside before Ayr goalkeeper Viljami Sinisalo kept out Kieran MacDonald’s long-range effort with a fine save as Rovers continued to push for the opener.

Substitutes Innes Cameron and Dario Zanatta sparked life into the hosts late on and the latter’s corner found Aaron Muirhead in the 85th minute, but his header rattled the crossbar as neither team could make the breakthrough.