Ryan Williams brace helps Portsmouth to victory at Ipswich

Two goals in the first half from Ryan Williams secured a 2-0 victory for Portsmouth who leapfrogged over Ipswich into third place in Sky Bet League One.

He struck in the 29th minute and added a second just before the break, with 2,000 fans returning to Portman Road to witness their side lose at home for the third time in a row.

Ipswich goalkeeper David Cornell diverted a shot from John Marquis away for a corner but the visitors took the lead when a cross from Marcus Harness found Marquis, who laid the ball off to Williams to score.

The second came when Ronan Curtis beat Ipswich skipper Luke Chambers in the air and Williams was there to poke the ball home.

Pompey came close to adding a third when Curtis delivered a free-kick into the Ipswich penalty area where Marquis’ header struck the crossbar, and the woodwork came to the rescue of Ipswich again when Curtis’ shot hit the bar.

Cornell made a great save to deny Sean Raggett and a rare chance fell for Ipswich when Mark McGuinness headed over from a corner.