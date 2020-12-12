Wealdstone come from behind to recover some form

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Wealdstone snapped a five-game winless run in the National League as they came from behind to beat Weymouth 2-1 at Grosvenor Vale.

Weymouth goalkeeper Jack Bycroft produced two superb saves in the opening five minutes to prevent first Charlee Hughes and then Jacob Mendy from giving Wealdstone the lead.

Those stops proved all the more important when Weymouth went ahead in the 25th minute, Ben Thompson producing a calm finish after racing through one-on-one with goalkeeper Stuart Moore to register his first goal of the season.

Bycroft pulled off another fantastic save from Michee Efete while Thomson was denied a second by a fine stop from Moore.

Wealdstone levelled on the stroke of half-time, Dennon Lewis heading in a Danny Green cross, and there was still time for Byrcroft to foil Mendy again.

The home side moved in front two minutes into the second half when substitute Jack Cawley met Green’s corner with a firm header.

Cawley struck the bar for Wealdstone and Bycroft thwarted Efete as Weymouth suffered a fourth successive defeat.