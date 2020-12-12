Ryan Wintle snatches victory for Crewe

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Ryan Wintle struck deep into stoppage time as Crewe snatched a 2-1 win against 10-man Northampton to send the 2,000 supporters making their return to Gresty Road home happy.

The home faithful saw the Alex get off to the worst possible start as they were caught out by a quick free-kick from which Ricky Holmes edged Keith Curle’s side ahead in the second minute.

But Owen Dale equalised for Crewe in the 53rd minute and they piled on the pressure after Joe Martin’s dismissal, with Wintle driving in the winner in the fourth minute of added time.

Holmes stabbed in from close range after Sam Hoskins’ low cross over the six-yard box and the Cobblers held that lead with some dogged defending, restricting Crewe to long-range shooting in the first half.

Fraser Horsfall dragged an effort wide from a free-kick, which took so long to take that referee John Busby issued Martin with a yellow card for timewasting.

Crewe looked sharper at the start of the second half and when Charlie Kirk floated in a cross from the by-line, Dale dug out a shot off the turf which flew into the far corner.

Oli Finney wasted a great chance to put the home side ahead when he blasted over from 12 yards.

But Northampton were up against it when defender Martin got his marching orders in the 75th minute after picking up a second booking.

Crewe pressed their advantage and Kirk hit the far post with an angled shot before his lobbed effort was headed off the line by Hoskins.

Northampton were hanging on in the closing stages, with goalkeeper Steve Arnold excelling as he pushed Tom Lowery’s shot around a post and Mikael Mandron sent a header against the crossbar from close range.

But the visitors’ defence was breached by Wintle as he fired in from six yards from Kirk’s pull-back.