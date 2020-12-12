Sunderland secure first league win under Lee Johnson after easing past Lincoln

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Sunderland gave a lesson in finishing as they thrashed Lincoln 4-0 to secure their first league win under new manager Lee Johnson.

Sunderland were on the front foot straight away, although City missed two golden chances early on through Brennan Johnson.

Those misses proved costly as the Black Cats soon took the lead after 16 minutes when Jack Diamond was adjudged to have been tripped by Jorge Grant and Grant Leadbitter scored from the spot.

Nine minutes later it was 2-0 as Callum McFadzean nodded down Conor McLaughlin’s cross and Charlie Wyke steered the ball home.

The Black Cats added a third with a counter-attacking goal. Aiden McGready drove forward and slipped a pass to Diamond, who produced a classy finish.

Sunderland looked comfortable in the second half and added a fourth in the 72nd minute when Chris Maguire raced past Tayo Edun and pulled it back for Wyke to crash home.