Leyton Orient come from behind to beat leaders Newport

Leyton Orient recovered from falling a goal behind to beat Sky Bet League Two leaders Newport 2-1 in an entertaining match at Brisbane Road.

The Exiles were rewarded for their positive approach when they went in front on 20 minutes – Jamie Proctor allowed time to collect a cross from Padraig Amond before sending his left-footed drive low into the corner of the net from outside the box.

The visitors controlled the half from then on, with Aaron Lewis and Proctor going close whilst a Liam Shephard effort hit the side-netting.

But Orient upped their tempo after the interval and were rewarded on 62 minutes when Danny Johnson finished a fine move by stabbing the ball home from six yards to record his 14th goal of the season in all competitions.

Eight minutes later, Johnson caused more problems for the visitors and James Brophy pounced on a defensive lapse to put Orient ahead from 12 yards.

Despite the use of five substitutes, County were unable to cause trouble for the rejuvenated hosts.