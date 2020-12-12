Scott Fraser haunts former club Burton to snatch a point for MK Dons

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Burton dropped to the foot of the Sky Bet League One table despite leading early on in a 1-1 draw at fellow strugglers MK Dons.

Defender Colin Daniel struck after just nine minutes but Scott Fraser converted a second-half penalty to leave the hosts two points above the drop zone.

The breakthrough came when a corner was half-cleared and Stephen Quinn’s shot deflected to Daniel who fired in.

The Dons’ attempts to play out from the back, almost entirely through Richard Keogh, saw them pinned back early on and there was little to cheer for the 2,000 fans present.

Ryan Edwards diverted a cross wide, then a mix-up almost let Lucas Akins in as the Brewers pushed for a second.

The hosts finally put together a flowing move that ended with Burton goalkeeper Kieran O’Hara denying Cameron Jerome.

MK Dons dominated the second half as Jerome’s shot was cleared off the line.

The pressure paid off as Carlton Morris was felled following a corner and Fraser fired in the spot-kick.

Edwards was again denied as Burton belatedly came to life but neither side could force a winner.