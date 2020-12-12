Wigan beat Accrington in seven-goal thriller to move off the foot of the table

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Wigan moved off the foot of Sky Bet League One after picking up their second win on the bounce in a thrilling 4-3 victory against in-form Accrington.

Struggling Wigan, boosted by last weekend’s triumph at Sunderland, flew out of the blocks and were three goals up inside a dramatic opening 32 minutes.

Tom James broke the deadlock with a brave diving header in the 14th minute, and Dan Gardner doubled the lead five minutes later with a rasping volley into the roof of the net.

It looked game over just after the half-hour mark when Chris Merrie was fouled in the penalty area, and Will Keane stepped up to lash the spot-kick home.

Joe Pritchard gave Accrington hope in the 61st minute with a cross from the left-hand side that somehow managed to evade several players in the middle before creeping in at the far post.

And Wigan hearts were in mouths four minutes later when Michael Nottingham rifled home a beauty into the top corner past Jamie Jones.

Ollie Crankshaw looked to have settled Wigan nerves seven minutes from time with a shot that deflected in off Stanley defender Mark Hughes.

A nervy finale was ensured when Cameron Burgess fired into the roof of the net after a scramble in the Wigan box four minutes before the end but the hosts held on.