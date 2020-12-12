Jake Moult strike earns Altrincham win at Dagenham

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Jake Moult scored the only goal as Altrincham climbed into the Vanarama National League play-off places with a 1-0 win over Dagenham & Redbridge.

Matthew Kosylo wasted a wonderful opportunity for the Robins with 17 minutes on the clock as he burst clear but dragged an effort narrowly wide of the left post.

And again they created an opportunity in the 32nd minute when a superb ball from Kosylo just evaded Josh Hancock, who was unmarked in the six-yard box.

Altrincham went ahead after 39 minutes when Kosylo’s free-kick was chested down by Ritchie Sutton and Moult swept the ball into the net.

The second half saw far fewer chances with the Robins happy to protect their lead.

Dagenham had plenty of possession but struggled to create any clear openings.