Nick Anderton scores his first goal of the season as Carlisle thump Stevenage

Carlisle hammered 10-man Stevenage 4-0 to claim their biggest home win of the season so far.

First-half goals from Nick Anderton, Joshua Kayode and Lewis Alessandra put the Cumbrians in control after just 34 minutes.

Joe Riley scored a fourth goal for the rampant hosts in the 73rd minute.

And when Stevenage were reduced to 10 men one minute later, the result was never in doubt.

Luke Prosser was sent off for a silly second yellow card as the visitors’ afternoon when from bad to worse.

And in truth the impressive Cumbrians could have scored more goals on an afternoon to savour at Brunton Park.

Anderton rifled home for his first goal of the season in the 10th minute.

Kayode scored with a fine header 10 minutes later and Alessandra completed a stunning start with an excellent finish just after the half-hour mark.

Riley scored with 17 minutes remaining to complete a sorry day at the office for Stevenage.