Lee Bowyer pleased with positive Charlton response

Lee Bowyer praised his side for staying positive as Charlton came from behind to see off south London neighbours AFC Wimbledon 5-2.

After starting the second half 2-1 behind, two goals in as many minutes put the hosts back in control.

The Charlton boss was quick to give kudos to Marcus Maddison and goalscorer Jonny Williams.

He said: “From start to finish we were very good. It was only a lapse of concentration at the end of the first half.

“But there was no need to panic. It was calm in the dressing room at half-time. What’s the point in ranting and raving? It would have just sent us out on a negative note.

“We scored some good goals. We believed in ourselves and stayed positive.

“Maybe I ask too much of the players sometimes, but I just want to make them better.

“Fair play to Jonny, he stepped up and gave me the right reaction. He was getting in the box and got his goal. Marcus did well – he worked hard for the team. That’s what I was most pleased about for him.”

An open game saw Charlton eventually stamp their mark on proceedings in the second half.

The Addicks went ahead after 36 minutes with a good finish from the edge of the area by Conor Washington.

The visitors struck back five minutes later when Joe Pigott curled past goalkeeper Ben Amos with a fine effort from outside the area.

Defender Daniel Csoka put Wimbledon ahead just before the interval but Jake Forster-Caskey levelled after 63 minutes when he pounced on a rebound from a Connal Trueman save.

Williams put Charlton in front a minute later with a first-time finish, Chuks Aneke made it four and Ben Purrington scored a fifth against his former club.

While conceding goals continues to be an issue for Wimbledon this season, manager Glyn Hodges believed the quality of the Charlton bench proved the difference.

He said: “We got into the lead, we went 2-1 ahead at half-time and I don’t think they were prepared at half-time for the second.

“We’re not going to come to Charlton and have an easy ride. They’re a good side and they’ve got some good players.

“We made too many elementary mistakes and it’s one we’ve got to learn from.

“The Charlton subs are very good, their bench is strong. Sometimes my players don’t believe how good they are.

“They come on and we were second best.”