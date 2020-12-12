David Martindale says Livingston’s win at St Johnstone does not change situation

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Livingston interim manager David Martindale has saluted his players for delivering a third successive victory of his caretaker reign.

But the Lions assistant is adamant his situation at the club has not changed.

The former number two to David Hopkin, Kenny Miller and Gary Holt has expressed a desire to take on the post full-time and admits positive results will help his case.

However, he has brushed off suggestions a 2-1 victory over St Johnstone could seal him the job.

He said: “If I’m not hired on Monday I’ll resign! I’m kidding.

“My situation hasn’t changed. I’ll be delighted to do it if the club wants me to do it, and if they want somebody else then fair enough.

“But obviously results help that.

“I’m delighted with the win. I thought the boys were magnificent. I thought the boys’ application, attitude and desire was great.

“Every time we’ve come here it’s been difficult, but I think we’re playing some really good football, so I’m delighted to get the three points.”

Livingston can now go into Wednesday’s Betfred Cup quarter-final against Ross County with burgeoning confidence and Martindale admits the West Lothian outfit are eyeing a rare semi-final appearance.

He added: “I’m conscious about getting too far ahead of ourselves, but I touched on how it (a win against St Johnstone) could make Wednesday a bit easier.

“Momentum and confidence can hopefully carry on. For a club of our stature to get to a semi-final at Hampden would be absolutely incredible.

“This result hopefully helps us get that wee bit closer to doing that.”

Meanwhile, St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson admits his side failed to reach the heights of recent weeks as their 11-game unbeaten run came to an end.

In a see-saw second-half, striker Chris Kane cancelled out Jon Guthrie’s opener but Livingston regained the lead with Scott Robinson’s winner shortly after.

Davidson said: “I don’t think we performed to our level. When we had the ball we weren’t good enough and that was the biggest disappointment.

“We had a lot of possession and when you’re not good enough with it you don’t deserve to win the game.

“To lose a poor goal disappoints me, it was probably the poorest goal we’ve lost this season. We didn’t make it difficult for Livingston to score the winner.

“I’ve given my players a lot of praise in the last 11 games but I don’t think they were quite at it and I think they all know that themselves. They’re all pretty disappointed.”