John Askey disappointed after Colchester hold Port Vale to a draw

John Askey admitted to feeling frustrated after his Port Vale side failed to kill off Colchester before being forced to settle for a 1-1 draw.

The Valiants took a 58th-minute lead through Devante Rodney’s stunning strike but were pegged back by Luke Norris’ equaliser seven minutes later.

Askey issued a warning that their concentration lapses could derail any hopes they have of making the play-offs this season.

“I think we played really well again but we haven’t taken our chances,” he said. “We had very little to do defensively and a mistake led to their goal but apart from that I can’t complain.

“I thought we played as well as we have all season and it was a real kick in the teeth when they scored. The game was there for the taking so I’m really disappointed we haven’t come away with three points.

“We’re not keeping clean sheets. Some games last season we didn’t play so well but we kept clean sheets, and we’re not doing that at the moment.

“That’s what is costing us and we’ve got to put that right if we want to achieve anything. Everything else about our game is really good at the minute.”

While Askey was ruing the chances that got away, U’s boss Steve Ball was delighted to be taking home some reward.

Ball sang the praises of striker Norris, who has seen little action in recent weeks, but took his frustration out on the Vale goal with a sweet finish of his own.

“It’s a hard-earned point, in the middle of a three-game away spell we’re in at the minute which is particularly tough,” he said.

“To pick up four points from six in the last two away games is excellent. Port Vale scored six last week, they’re a really dangerous team, they’ve got some excellent wide players.

“At times we were under pressure but I think we worked their goalie more and we might have nicked it at the end too.

“They got onto us a little bit and had some really good opportunities but we weathered it and came out of it and after they got their goal we had to come out and try to get something out of the game. It’s a great point, no doubt about it.

“Luke is getting fitter and fitter, he’s been an angry man for the last few weeks with not getting in the team. And that’s what I want, players who are aggressive in the right way.

“I thought he was really effective today, he ran the line really well and his goal was excellent.”