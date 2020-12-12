Matt Taylor pays tribute to hat-trick hero Ryan Bowman after Tranmere win

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Exeter manager Matt Taylor hailed Ryan Bowman as the striker made it back-to-back home hat-tricks with a treble in the Grecians’ 5-0 thrashing of Tranmere.

City never looked back after Bowman gave them a ninth-minute lead and, after Matt Jay had scored a penalty, the forward struck again before half-time to give his side a comfortable 3-0 lead.

Jake Taylor’s sumptuous strike made it 4-0 before Bowman completed his hat-trick with a simple tap-in from Joel Randall’s unselfish pass, adding to the one he got against Colchester in Exeter’s last home fixture.

“Ryan took a lot of stick earlier in the season and last season” Taylor said. “As a manager, you have to stand by your players who give you everything week in, week out.

“They are not perfect – I am far from perfect myself – but Ryan gives something to the team and the first two were excellent finishes, especially the first one.

“There are not many centre-halves that want to play against Ryan Bowman at the moment, but I think that’s reward for us as well for sticking by him in difficult times.”

It was the first time Exeter had played in front of a home league crowd since March and Taylor added: “I am pleased for the fans and pleased for the players because the fans have seen us at our best today.

“We wanted to be like that as much as we possibly can and they have obviously missed some really good performances where the scoreline has reflected that, so for them to see that on the first day back in numbers, I can’t hide how happy I am.

“It was a complete performance. Tranmere couldn’t handle our intensity and the aggressive nature in our game, our running and pressing and getting after the ball.

“In terms of our attacking play, I hope the fans go home excited about the future.”

Tranmere went into the game having lost one of their last 10 matches but were comprehensively beaten.

Manager Keith Hill said: “A lot of the mistakes we made was when we were in possession.

“I expect us and have seen us be a lot better in dealing with the ball. I am disappointed from that aspect, but we have got another game on Tuesday.

“I am getting a real understanding of the players, what we can do and what we can’t do. It has got to be addressed and it will be.

“You have to give credit to Exeter for the way they executed their game plan and we didn’t execute ours.

“The good yardstick for me is when we play Exeter at home. I am learning on the job, it is important I understand my group of players and the opponent.

“The next time we play Exeter, that could be a good barometer to where we are.”