Lee Bradbury would be surprised if Crawley’s Max Watters does not attract bids

Crawley assistant head coach Lee Bradbury admitted he would be surprised if Max Watters’ goalscoring exploits go unnoticed after the former Doncaster striker hit a hat-trick in the 4-2 home win over struggling Barrow.

Watters took his goals tally to 15 in 15 appearances as Crawley clinched their first league win in sevens games in a topsy-turvy clash at the Broadfield Stadium.

For the first time since March spectators were allowed in and 650 season ticket-holders saw the Reds end a run of two successive home defeats.

Watters had put Crawley ahead early on before Josh Kay replied in the first half after missing a penalty.

Sam Hird headed Barrow in front shortly after the break, but Watters scored again eight minutes later.

Barrow had defender Connor Brown sent off for two bookable offences before a Tom Nichols penalty and Watters’ third made the game safe.

Spurs, QPR and West Brom have all been linked with Watters, and Bradbury said: “There has not been an enquiry for Max at the moment. But I would be surprised if a bid didn’t come in the way it is going.

“Max has got 15 goals in 15 games and every player has a price. He will attract attention but he is happy playing for us.”

Bradbury was in charge of team affairs for the second successive game with head coach John Yems absent for personal reasons.

Bradbury hopes that Yems will return for Tuesday’s home game against Bradford, and added: “John is a great character and this is his team. I love working with him and he’ll be back soon.”

Barrow are now without a win in nine matches in all competitions and manager David Dunn was quick to admit they were not at their best.

He said: “We didn’t play well today and made poor decisions. I’m despondent and disappointed.

“We had our chances of beating Crawley at 2-1 up, but didn’t make anything of it.

“Obviously decisions were key points in the game, but we made enough opportunities to have scored more.”

Dunn felt Matt Platt was harshly penalised for the penalty which Nichols converted, and added: “It looked to me that Matt made a block. But perhaps it is just the follow through and that is what the referee has seen.

“But we haven’t done enough to win the game. Crawley have some very good strikers. We knew that and that is what we prepared for.

“Yet they still scored goals so obviously we were not up to our job.”