Manchester derby day and Max Verstappen takes pole – Saturday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 12.

Boxing

Today is the day.

Chilly but chilled 🌬 pic.twitter.com/THmJyfoAys — Anthony Joshua (@anthonyfjoshua) December 12, 2020 It’s here…It’s FIGHT DAY!!! AJ is back tonight to defend his unified World Heavyweight titles!! Don’t miss it @SkySportsBoxing @DAZNBoxing 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/9CDZur3471 — Eddie Hearn (@EddieHearn) December 12, 2020 👊👏👊 pic.twitter.com/iQWngggVUZ — Tony Bellew (@TonyBellew) December 12, 2020

Football

It was derby day in Manchester.

ᴍᴀɴᴄʜᴇꜱᴛᴇʀ… ʏᴏᴜ ʀᴇᴀᴅʏ? 🔷 #ManCity | https://t.co/axa0klD5re pic.twitter.com/oTwEIU6Vlo — Manchester City (@ManCity) December 12, 2020 Derby day. Come on, Reds! 🔴#MUFC #MUNMCI — Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 12, 2020 Right , what’s this day going to bring @ManUtd and @SalfordCityFC ? Let’s go ❤️ — Gary Neville (@GNev2) December 12, 2020 Pls @ManUtd let’s make sure Manchester is Red this evening! Don’t be allowing the blue side to bounce around the streets with a smile on their face! UNITED . UNITED . UNITED ❤️ pic.twitter.com/aFRYYwu38A — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) December 12, 2020

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire was honoured to wear the Rainbow Laces captain’s armband.

Wearing the Rainbow Laces armband is an honour. We are a club that is welcoming and open to all and this weekend we can send that message to all of our fans around the world. pic.twitter.com/1LgPW6wQu7 — Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) December 12, 2020 Tought game, but an important step in our journey. Keep pushing! 👊🏾 pic.twitter.com/vF843BMRiW — Fred Rodrigues (@Fred08oficial) December 12, 2020

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain gave Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp some cheek.

James Milner was looking forward to Liverpool’s trip to Craven Cottage.

Nice memories of last time out at Craven Cottage. Need a big performance tomorrow in the capital, come on the boys 🔴 #YNWA pic.twitter.com/GpyQVsh09C — James Milner (@JamesMilner) December 12, 2020

Zlatan Ibrahimovic had the last laugh after sharing this Malmo memory.

Against all odds pic.twitter.com/zR9mIUPVFg — Zlatan Ibrahimović (@Ibra_official) December 12, 2020

Oli McBurnie backed former club Swansea in the south Wales derby.

🦢🦢🦢 — Oli McBurnie (@oli_mcburnie) December 12, 2020

Arsenal Women defender Jen Beattie spoke about her experiences with breast cancer.

Sharing my experiences, for anyone who needs to hear them. I hope this helps in any way possible ❤️👇🏻 https://t.co/lezN7n2niH — Jen Beattie (@jbeattie91) December 12, 2020

Cricket

A big day for Stuart Broad.

Sydney Thunder signing Sam Billings backed the boys during his quarantine in Brisbane.

A message from @sambillings 💚 He’s currently quarantining in Brisbane but will be joining us soon! #ThunderNation #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/F8sSAsNBGU — Sydney Thunder (@ThunderBBL) December 12, 2020

David Warner – movie star?

Steve Smith appeared to be enjoying his work out.

Rugby union

England offered a glimpse of their changing-room pep talk halfway through the Autumn Nations Cup final.

What was said at half time at Twickenham as France led 13-6? This 👇#WearTheRose @o2sports — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) December 12, 2020

Motor racing

Lewis Hamilton is GQ India’s ‘International Man of the Year’.

I love you India 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/jjuy4wfH8j — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) December 12, 2020

Max Verstappen got fired up for qualifying in Abu Dhabi.

And it worked as he finally got the better of the Mercedes.

Max, we’re gonna need that chair back buddy. https://t.co/PelkjI8eVj — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) December 12, 2020 YES, BOYS! Super happy with this pole position, everything came together. Mega job from the team today 💪 #KeepPushing #AbuDhabiGP 🇦🇪 pic.twitter.com/xHpjf3cbjJ — Max Verstappen (@Max33Verstappen) December 12, 2020

Hamilton was just happy to be back.

Lando Norris was happy with his qualifying position in Abu Dhabi.

Basketball

High praise indeed from King James.

Telling you right now! This kid is flat out SPECIAL! Mark my words https://t.co/KOYtlFxNVV — LeBron James (@KingJames) December 12, 2020

Darts

Michael Van Gerwen got shirty in support of the Make-A-Wish Foundation.