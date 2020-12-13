Tuesday, December 15th 2020 Show Links
Sport

Stoke striker Tyrese Campbell likely to miss rest of season with knee injury

by Press Association
December 13, 2020, 3:57 pm
Syndicate Post image
Stoke City’s Tyrese Campbell picks up an injury during the Sky Bet Championship match with Cardiff (Mike Egerton/PA)

Stoke’s Tyrese Campbell is set to the miss the rest of the season, the Sky Bet Championship side have announced.

Campbell suffered a serious knee injury during the home defeat to Cardiff on December 8 and missed Saturday’s 0-0 draw at Derby.

The 20-year-old striker’s injury was assessed by two specialists who gave City manager Michael O’Neill the news he had been dreading.

O’Neill told the club’s website: “It’s a cruel blow for us but even more so for Tyrese, a young man with a great future who had been performing so well for us this season.”

Campbell had scored seven goals in all competitions for the Potters this season.

More from the Press and Journal