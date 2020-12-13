Barrow part company with manager David Dunn

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Barrow have parted company with manager David Dunn, the Sky Bet League Two club have confirmed.

Saturday’s defeat to Crawley extended Barrow’s winless streak in all competitions to nine matches and left them 21st in the league table.

A statement on the club’s website read: “The club can confirm that we have today parted company with first team manager David Dunn.

“The board would like to place on record their sincere thanks to David for all his hard work and dedication since taking the role and wish him every success in his future career.

“Assistant manager Rob Kelly will now take temporary charge of first team affairs until a successor is appointed.”

Former Blackburn midfielder Dunn signed a two-year contract with Barrow in July but managed just two league wins during his spell in charge.