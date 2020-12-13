Manchester United edge past Reading to maintain their unbeaten run in WSL

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Manchester United maintained their unbeaten record in the Women’s Super League with a hard-fought 2-1 victory at Reading.

Leah Galton fired the visitors ahead in the 32nd minute after being sent clear by Hayley Ladd, but Reading equalised 10 minutes into the second half when Jess Fishlock’s shot went in off Millie Turner.

Ladd scored what proved to be the winner seven minutes from time, heading home from close range after Reading failed to clear a corner.

Manchester United’s Hayley Ladd scored her side’s second goal in the victory over Reading (Andrew Matthews/PA)

United’s victory extended their lead at the top of the table to three points as Arsenal conceded an injury-time winner at Manchester City.

The prolific Vivianne Miedema fired the visitors in front after just three minutes, but City equalised on the half-hour mark when American Sam Mewis headed a corner into the ground and saw the ball bounce over a defender on the post.

The home side then snatched the winner in the fourth minute of time added on as Caroline Weir calmly curled a shot into the bottom corner from outside the box.

Arsenal’s Vivianne Miedema (left) opened the scoring but Arsenal lost at Manchester City (Martin Rickett/PA)

Chelsea moved above Arsenal into second place in the table thanks to a 1-0 win at Brighton, Sam Kerr following on from her hat-trick last week with the winner in the 21st minute.

Inessa Kaagman struck the crossbar early in the second half but the home side were unable to find an equaliser.

Bristol City remain rooted to the bottom of the table after being thrashed 4-0 at home by West Ham.

An attempted clearance from Yana Daniels rebounded off team-mate Jemma Purfield and into the net after 11 minutes and Emily van Egmond doubled West Ham’s lead shortly before the hour mark after volleying home a cross from Martha Thomas.

Rachel Daly soon made it 3-0 with a header from Van Egmond’s cross before Thomas wrapped up the scoring four minutes from time.

World Cup winner Alex Morgan scored for the second game in succession as Tottenham beat Aston Villa 3-1 to climb to eighth in the table.

Morgan was brought down in the area after 12 minutes and coolly converted the resulting penalty, but Villa equalised in fine style when Nadine Hanssen picked up a loose ball and chipped the goalkeeper from long range.

Spurs went back in front after 37 minutes as Morgan’s cross was turned into her own net by Caroline Siems and Rosella Ayane made certain of the points shortly after the hour mark with her first goal for the club.

The game between Birmingham and Everton was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.