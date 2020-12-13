Anthony Joshua celebrates and Paul Pogba speaks out – Sunday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 13.
Football
Paul Pogba is fully committed to United.
Wise words from Marcus Rashford.
Dominic Calvert-Lewin was delighted Everton returned to winning ways.
A big Madrid milestone for Karim Benzema.
As there was for Villa boss Dean Smith, too.
Make the most of your Sunday like Nigel Adkins.
John Stones reflected on the derby draw.
Harry Kane was hoping for more.
Theo Walcott was buzzing to play in front of fans again.
As was Nathan Redmond.
And Wilfried Zaha.
Palace’s supporters spurred them on to a point against Tottenham.
Boxing
AJ dealt with Pulev.
And delighted Money Mayweather in the crowd.
Eddie Hearn was a proud man.
And a happy one.
Here we go!
Cricket
Stuart Broad urged everyone to follow his lead.
Steve Smith tried not to think about cricket for a minute.
That is some look!
Joe Denly got a late call to Australia.
Darts
Glen Durrant made his way to London.
Formula One
Lewis Hamilton loved this year’s Mercedes helmets.
He was also delighted with the efforts of his team.
George Russell thanked his team.
Golf
What a journey!
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Press and Journal
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe