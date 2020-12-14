Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Anthony Joshua grabbed the headlines with his devastating ninth-round stoppage of Kubrat Pulev while a lacklustre Manchester derby failed to deliver any knockout punches.

Elsewhere, Max Verstappen was triumphant in the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and Exeter launched their defence of the Heineken Champions Cup with a thumping win over Glasgow.

Here, the PA news agency tells the story of the sporting weekend in pictures.