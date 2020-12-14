QPR waiting on Bright Osayi-Samuel and Osman Kakay

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

QPR have doubts over Bright Osayi-Samuel and Osman Kakay ahead of their Championship clash with Stoke.

Both players were forced off during Saturday’s defeat by Reading, winger Osayi-Samuel after feeling muscle tightness and defender Kakay following a knock.

Lee Wallace has missed the last three matches and is likely to be sidelined for a further two weeks by a calf problem while Luke Amos and Charlie Owens both have long-term knee injuries.

Rangers have lost four of their last five games so boss Mark Warburton could be tempted to make changes.

Stoke are coming to terms with the loss of key forward Tyrese Campbell.

Campbell is expected to miss the rest of the season with a knee injury picked up against Cardiff last week.

James McClean is available again after serving a one-match ban in the weekend draw with Derby for picking up five yellow cards.

Jordan Thompson and Steven Fletcher came straight back into the starting line-up against the Rams following injury and will hope to keep their places but John Obi Mikel could again be a doubt.