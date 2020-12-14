David Brooks expected to feature for Bournemouth against Wycombe

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Key man David Brooks should be fit for Bournemouth’s Championship clash with Wycombe.

The Wales midfielder was substituted during the second half of the 5-0 victory over Huddersfield at the weekend with stomach cramps.

Diego Rico is available again after serving a one-match suspension but fellow defender Chris Mepham remains out and forwards Josh King and Arnaut Danjuma will be assessed.

Mepham is set to be missing for another week or so with a calf problem while King has been struggling with a back issue and Danjuma has been sidelined by a hamstring complaint.

Midfielders Garath McCleary and David Wheeler and striker Adebayo Akinfenwa are pushing for places in the Wycombe starting line-up.

The trio came on in a triple substitution made by manager Gareth Ainsworth against Coventry at the weekend and changed the game, although Wanderers were unable to force a draw.

Key defender Anthony Stewart (knee) will again be assessed while forward Uche Ikpeazu is very close to returning to the squad.

Defender Darius Charles returned as an unused substitute at the weekend having not played since the beginning of October. Defender Ryan Tafazoli and midfielder Curtis Thompson are set to be in contention in the coming weeks.