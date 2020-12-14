Southend manager Mark Molesley to check on Sam Hart and Simeon Akinola

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Southend manager Mark Molesley must assess the fitness of Sam Hart and Simeon Akinola ahead of the clash with Grimsby after their long-awaited appearances on Saturday.

The recent signings both appeared after the lifting of the club’s registration embargo, but neither lasted 90 minutes after an enforced spell on the sidelines and may not start a second match so soon.

Kyle Taylor returned as a substitute in the 1-0 win over Scunthorpe after a hamstring injury, but there was no place in the squad for Ashley Nathaniel-George, who has returned to training following a positive coronavirus test.

John White remains out with a hamstring injury, while Harry Lennon, Lewis Gard and Nathan Ralph are also missing.

Grimsby’s new signing Filipe Morais will be hoping to be involved again after making a strong debut off the bench in Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Mansfield.

The ex-Chelsea man was straight into the action after his signing was announced on Friday, playing the last half an hour of the weekend fixture.

James Tilley returned as a substitute following a thigh injury as Grimsby ended a run of three straight defeats.

James Hanson continues to struggled with a calf injury while Sean Scannell, Max Wright and Matt Green remain out.