Jon Taylor in contention for Doncaster start against Swindon

Doncaster are boosted by the return to fitness of defender Jon Taylor ahead of the League One clash with struggling Swindon.
Taylor had a brief cameo from the bench against Gillingham after a five-week absence and may be considered for a start against John Sheridan’s men.
Midfielder Madger Gomes is still hampered by a thigh problem and is likely to miss out.
Defender Danny Amos is also hoping to be recalled after he recovered from a knock.
Swindon defender Zeki Fryers is pushing for a start after returning from the bench against Fleetwood.
Fryers made his first appearance since early October and will be a boost for a team who have struggled at the back this season, conceding the most goals in the league.
Another player who could win a recall is defender Jonny Smith after also coming off the bench following a three-week absence.
Striker Brett Pitman is available again after a hamstring problem.
