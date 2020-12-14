Wolves without suspended midfielder Joao Moutinho for visit of Chelsea

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Joao Moutinho is banned for Wolves’ visit of Chelsea on Tuesday.

The midfielder was dismissed for collecting two yellow cards in Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to local rivals Aston Villa.

Raul Jimenez is continuing the early stages of his recovery from the fractured skull he suffered last month and has been spending time with the squad at the club’s training ground while Jonny (knee) remains out.

Christian Pulisic returns to the Chelsea squad.

The American winger has been sidelined by a hamstring problem but has trained well since the weekend and is in contention to start should Frank Lampard decide to change the team that lost at Everton on Saturday.

Fellow wingers Hakim Ziyech and Callum Hudson-Odoi both need more time to recover from their hamstring injuries.

Wolves provisional squad: Patricio, Ruddy, Kilman, Boly, Coady, Saiss, Dendoncker, Buur, Hoever, Marcal, Semedo, Ait-Nouri, Otasowie, Vitinha, Neves, Traore, Neto, Podence, Silva.

Chelsea provisional squad: Mendy, Caballero, Arrizabalaga, Rudiger, Christensen, Tomori, Zouma, Silva, Chilwell, James, Azpilicueta, Emerson, Alonso, Jorginho, Kante, Kovacic, Gilmour, Mount, Havertz, Anjorin, Pulisic, Abraham, Werner, Giroud.