Neil Lennon says Scottish Cup win would complete ‘monumental’ Celtic achievement

Neil Lennon believes securing a quadruple domestic treble for Celtic would be a “monumental “achievement.

The Parkhead side get the chance to win a historic 12th successive trophy when they face Championship side Hearts in the delayed 2020 William Hill Scottish Cup final at Hampden Park on Sunday.

Speaking on a pre-recorded video at Celtic’s annual general meeting, which was held virtually this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Hoops boss was asked what the achievement would mean for him and the club.

He said: “It’s unprecedented.

“You’re talking about trying to win a fourth treble in consecutive seasons. That’s monumental.

“And I think it would mean so much to the players.

“From my own personal point of view it would mean a hell of a lot.

“We’ve put a lot of work into the season, even though it’s now overlapping into this season.

“Since 2000 we’ve won four trebles, incredible – and this could be the fifth.

“And I don’t think we’ll ever see the likes of it again.

“So it’s one to look forward to and I think the players are very much motivated by it.

“Hopefully, we can come away with another really important piece of silverware to bring home for the club and the supporters.”