Gillingham boss Steve Evans set to ring the changes for visit of Accrington

Gillingham boss Steve Evans has vowed to make a number of changes following his side’s defeat at Doncaster on Saturday.

Evans hinted at a lack of effort from some players after the 2-1 defeat but his options continue to be restricted by injuries.

Jacob Mellis could feature despite battling for match fitness after illness, while Jordan Graham and Scott Robertson (both hamstring) face late tests.

Midfielder Josh Eccles returned to the bench following suspension on Saturday, and could be promoted to the starting line-up.

Accrington are also fighting to get back to winning ways after falling to defeat in a seven-goal thriller at Wigan at the weekend.

Sean McConville is in line for a recall to the starting line-up after returning from a three-match suspension on the bench.

Boss John Coleman is still short on options and is set to have to continue to do without on-loan Mo Sangare, who continues his recovery from a hamstring problem.

Tariq Uwakwe started at Wigan despite recent knee issues, and Coleman may decide not to risk him from the start due to the hectic fixture programme.