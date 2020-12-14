Tranmere set to be without James Vaughan for Stevenage clash

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Tranmere and Stevenage will be looking to get their respective seasons back on track at Prenton Park.

Already reeling from their 5-0 defeat at Exeter, Rovers are braced for another blow with influential James Vaughan battling to shake off a spell of tendonitis.

Stefan Payne remains Tranmere’s only longer-term absentee as he is still recovering from a groin injury.

Boss Keith Hill has a number of options with the likes of Liam Ridehalgh, Corey Blackett-Taylor and Ollie Banks looking to start after coming off the bench in the defeat in Devon.

Stevenage suffered a similarly emphatic 4-0 defeat at Carlisle which was made worse by a late red card for defender Luke Prosser.

Prosser will miss out on the trip to Prenton Park but the visitors will have Danny Newton back available after he missed the Carlisle game after picking up five bookings.

Marcus Dinanga returned to the bench in Cumbria and is pushing to play from the start, but Scott Cuthbert remains unavailable.

Stevenage’s latest setback was their third League Two game without a win and left them just four points clear of bottom club Southend.