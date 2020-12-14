Scunthorpe without several injured players for visit of Barrow

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Scunthorpe have a number of concerns for the League Two encounter against managerless Barrow at Glanford Park.

Mason O’Malley was unable to train on Monday, while fellow defender Manny Onariase sat out the session with a stomach complaint.

Alex Gilliead was substituted just before the hour in Saturday’s 1-0 loss at Southend and will be assessed along with Jake Taylor (Achilles) and John McAtee.

Jordan Clarke returns to the squad after a knock but Harrison McGahey, Kevin Van Veen and Junior Brown are sidelined with hamstring injuries.

Barrow will be without defender Connor Brown through suspension for their first match since the departure of manager David Dunn.

Brown was sent off during Saturday’s 4-2 defeat at Crawley, a fourth successive loss which extended their winless league run to seven games and triggered the end of Dunn’s short tenure at the club.

Midfielders Mike Jones (Achilles) and Lewis Hardcastle, as well as defender Brad Barry (hamstring), are unlikely to feature.

Centre-back James Jones, out since October with an ankle injury, could be available for Rob Kelly, who has been placed in temporary charge.