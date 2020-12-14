Watford wait on Ismaila Sarr and Christian Kabasele ahead of Brentford match

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Watford will assess Ismaila Sarr and Christian Kabasele ahead of Tuesday’s Sky Bet Championship clash with Brentford.

Forward Sarr and defender Kabasele missed the weekend win at Birmingham as, according to Hornets boss Vladimir Ivic, they were not 100 per cent fit.

Ivic was also without a couple of unnamed players at St Andrew’s due to positive coronavirus tests.

Defender Craig Cathcart (hamstring) and forward Isaac Success (Achilles) look set to remain sidelined but veteran striker Glenn Murray may return.

Brentford boss Thomas Frank appears to have no fresh selection concerns ahead of the trip to Vicarage Road.

Bees midfielder Christian Norgaard has returned to training following a two-month injury absence due to an ankle issue but may not be ready for selection.

Defender Charlie Goode has also resumed training after a spell out through illness, although he is not yet expected to return.

Josh Da Silva, Sergi Canos and Saman Ghoddos are among those pushing for recalls should Frank opt to alter the team which won at Nottingham Forest.