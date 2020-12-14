Crewe boss David Artell could shuffle his pack against Plymouth

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Crewe boss David Artell has plenty of options should he wish to shuffle his pack ahead of Plymouth’s visit to Gresty Road.

Charlie Kirk, Olly Lancashire and Oliver Finney all returned to Artell’s League One starting XI as Crewe came from behind to beat Northampton thanks to a late Ryan Wintle goal at the weekend.

Travis Johnson, Daniel Powell and Luke Murphy all made way and are among those vying for starting berths on Tuesday.

Captain Perry Ng remains suspended, while Callum Ainley continues to recover following surgery on a hamstring injury.

Danny Mayor is available for Plymouth after serving a one-match suspension last time out.

The midfielder missed Saturday’s 3-0 defeat to Bristol Rovers after seeing red against Ipswich the week before.

Lewis Macleod made his first appearance since September when he stepped off the bench late in the second half against Rovers.

The former Rangers man could be involved from the start as Argyle bid to put an end to their five-game League One losing streak.