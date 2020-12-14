James Wilson hopes to start for Salford against Newport

Something went wrong - please try again later.

James Wilson is in contention for a return to the Salford starting line-up against Sky Bet League Two leaders Newport.

The former Aberdeen striker had been sidelined for five weeks through injury but returned as a half-time substitute in Saturday’s goalless draw at home to Cheltenham.

Forward Brandon Thomas-Asante is available for league action again having served a three-match suspension after being sent off in Salford’s FA Cup defeat at Newport last month.

Midfielder Richie Towell faces another lengthy spell on the sidelines with a fractured leg having only just returned from a similar injury.

Newport manager Michael Flynn could make changes following Saturday’s 2-1 loss at Leyton Orient.

Tristan Abrahams, who has started the last two games on the bench, may return to the starting line-up having come on in the second half as the Exiles saw their five-match unbeaten league run come to an end.

Kevin Ellison, Joss Labadie, Jamie Devitt and Robbie Willmott were also introduced after the break at Brisbane Road and will be eyeing a starting berth.

Padraig Amond scored in Newport’s cup win over Salford, one of three goals in his last five appearances, and will be hoping to retain his place.