Aapo Halme ruled out for Barnsley with broken toe

Barnsley defender Aapo Halme is out of Tuesday night’s Sky Bet Championship clash with Preston after fracturing a toe.

The centre-back suffered the break during Saturday’s 2-1 derby win at Sheffield Wednesday and is expected to sit out for four weeks.

Michal Helik is in line to deputise after two games out of the team following a difficult spell.

Fellow defender Mads Andersen and midfielder Callum Styles both go into the game on four bookings and knowing a fifth would result in a ban.

Preston boss Alex Neil could make changes after witnessing a horror show at Luton on Saturday.

Neil was furious with his side’s display in a 3-0 defeat at Kenilworth Road, during which he had made his five substitutions by the hour-mark.

One of them saw Brad Potts limp off with a calf injury and he will be assessed, while fellow midfielder Daniel Johnson returned from suspension as a half-time replacement for Ryan Ledson.

Paul Gallagher was an unused substitute at the weekend on his return from a hamstring problem and Neil will run the rule over a series of other players, with Ben Pearson (ankle), Patrick Bauer (Achilles), Andrew Hughes (hamstring), Billy Bodin and Louis Moult (both knee) all having been in the treatment room.