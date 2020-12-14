Ankle injury means Akin Famewo will miss Charlton’s match against Bristol Rovers

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Charlton will be without defender Akin Famewo for the Sky Bet League One visit of Bristol Rovers after he suffered an ankle injury.

The Norwich loanee picked up the problem in training having previously been sidelined with a hamstring injury.

Ryan Inniss remains out with the quad injury he suffered last month.

Albie Morgan missed Saturday’s 4-2 win over AFC Wimbledon and is now in self isolation after family member tested positive for coronavirus.

Bristol Rovers are without Erhun Oztumer as he cannot play against his parent club as part of the loan deal which took him to the Memorial Stadium.

Goalkeeper Anssi Jaakkola missed Saturday’s 3-0 win over Plymouth with an undisclosed problem but should be fit.

Alex Rodman is continuing to recover from an illness in pre-season which affected his balance and instigated bouts of vertigo.

Tom Davies remains out until next year after knee surgery while James Daly (ankle) and Luke McCormick (knock) have been struggling.