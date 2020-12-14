Stephen Hendrie set to return for Morecambe against Leyton Orient

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Morecambe will be boosted by the return of Stephen Hendrie for Tuesday’s game with Leyton Orient.

Cole Stockton (hamstring) and Aaron Wildig (ankle) were able to recover from injuries to feature in the 1-0 win over Harrogate on Saturday, with the latter on target.

Hendrie was sent off at Newport earlier this month but has served his suspension and is in contention for this Sky Bet League Two fixture.

Jordan Slew remains absent, with two more games to complete of his ban for violent conduct, while Freddie Price is troubled by an ankle issue.

The O’s will be without Joe Widdowson for the trip to Lancashire after he picked up his fifth booking of the season on Saturday.

Without the left-back, Orient manager Ross Embleton could turn to defenders Jordan Thomas or Tunji Akinola.

Alternatively James Brophy could be pushed back there, although that appears less likely after his winner against Newport last weekend.

Myles Judd (hamstring) is still working his way back to fitness and will not be part of the visiting squad for the 6.30pm kick-off.