Louis Thompson and Jordan Houghton miss out for MK Dons

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

MK Dons are set to be without Louis Thompson and Jordan Houghton for the visit of Peterborough.

Thompson is continuing his recovery from the hamstring problem which has seen him miss six games.

Houghton remains sidelined by a leg injury suffered during the FA Cup win at Barnet.

Striker Kieran Agard returned to the bench against Burton on Saturday and could make his first league appearance of the season.

Peterborough are without Nathan Thompson, brother of Louis, who is suspended after picking up his fifth caution of the season.

Ronnie Edwards, Niall Mason or Frazer Blake-Tracy could replace Thompson.

Dan Butler returns after a calf strain but Ricky-Jade Jones is set to miss out again.

Posh hope Joe Ward will be back in contention at the end of the month.